Albany-bound Jahmeir Warfield becomes first RCSD lacrosse player to go Division I

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jahmier Warfield grew up running around East High School with a lacrosse stick in hand.

Those fond memories came back to him Tuesday when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play college lacrosse at the University at Albany, making history as the first student from the Rochester City School District to commit to a Division I lacrosse program.

Warfield enrolled at the Tabor Academy in Massachusetts back in 2019 to increase his chances of being recruited to play Division I lacrosse. After graduating, Warfield decided to host his NIL signing at his old high school because he grew up and fell in love with the game right there.

“It means a lot,” said Warfield. “I feel very fortunate to pursue a top 20 division I program and go to Albany for lacrosse. I’m pumped!”

The midfielder began his lacrosse career with the ROC E6 Urban Lacrosse Alliance program, working specifically with East High School physical education teacher Sean Banks, the founder of the school’s lacrosse program in 2013. Warfield hopes to inspire the next generation of RCSD students to get into the sport, and grow the game within Rochester’s Black community.

“If you got a passion for it, stick it out,” said Warfield. “It can lead to great avenues because there are people in the Greater Rochester Area who will help you pursue your goals.”

Most recently, Warfield spent the summer playing for the Armory of the Upstate Collegiate Box Lacrosse League. Though they lost in last weekend’s national championship in San Diego, Warfield’s eyes are set to the future. He committed to Albany for its incredible lacrosse program, and its political science program. Warfield will head to campus next week.