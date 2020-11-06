After short season, Danny Mendick prepares to make another strong impression on White Sox

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pittsford Mendon graduate Danny Mendick will look back at the 2020 MLB season fondly, no asterisk needed.

“I think people are always going to be like, ‘oh yeah it was sixty games it wasn’t a regular season’ but if you ask the Dodgers, they just won,” said Mendick. “I think 60 games was a lot harder this year because of all the protocols and stuff that had to go on.”

The infielder made the White Sox’s opening day roster and played in 33 games for Chicago this summer. Some injuries on the team opened Mendick up to more playing time than he originally anticipated when the season began. He scored three home runs, six RBI, and played in the team’s first postseason berth since 2008.

“It was really cool,” said Mendick. That’s something as a baseball player you just want to be a part of because you want to win. It was a lot of fun. I want to get back out there, want to do it again.”

There is no telling what next spring training or MLB season will look like regarding COVID-19, but Mendick is ready to prove himself once again to the White Sox organization and their new manager Tony La Russa.

“I can’t say it’s going to be easy. I think I’m still going to have to go out there and prove I gotta win a spot, win a job but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Mendick. “The way things ended up this year motivated me even more to be honest.”

Mendick is back to training locally in Rochester until the weather gets too cold. Then he will be on his way back to Arizona to get more offseason work in outdoors. No matter what happens next season, Mendick will be ready for anything.

“I’m going to go in and prepare for the regular season, hope for the best.”