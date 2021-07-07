80th Monroe Invitational tees off in Pittsford

96 of the top amateurs in the world, including three local players, hit the green at Monroe Golf Club

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Round 1 of the 80th Monroe Invitational started out strong with a 75 minute rain delay and ended with a four-way tie for first.

Three local golfers were among the 96 amateurs competing at Monroe Golf Club on Wednesday. Pittsford native and University of Texas sophomore Will Thomson finished the day 4-over-par 74. Rochester’s Tom Linehan and Monroe Golf Club’s RJ DeMonte each ended the day at 7-over-par 70.

Joe Weiler from Purdue, Jack Randle from Sam Houston State, Christo Lamprecht of Georgia Tech, and Louis Dobbelaar of Australia finished the Round 1 tied on top of the leaderboard at 3-under-par 67.

Barring weather issues, Round 2 will tee off at 7:00 a.m. at Monroe Golf Club.