8-minute Plates Mile broken by Paul Dellinger

The Rochester Red Wings may be on the road, but that didn’t keep Frontier Field quiet.

Thursday, the stadium hosted the 2nd annual Plates Mile. 80 runners registered to run a mile throughout the ballpark while eating garbage plates at four separate stations.

Paul Dellinger was the only runner to break eight minutes with a time of 7:48. A graduate of Brighton High School, Dellinger is currently a member of Duke University’s cross country and track-and-field teams.

“I’ve run a lot of races and this is definitely one of the best ones,” said Dellinger. “It’s so much fun. The Garbage Plate is such a huge part of Rochester. To do that with running, which I’ve done for a lot of years is such a great experience. It’s a lot of fun.”

Bridgett Hoag of Dansville was the first woman to cross the finish line, finishing in 10:37.

“I run a lot, but I like to eat a lot too so I figured the two of them together would be good,” said Hoag. “I guess my strategy was to down it as quick as I could and then get some water. Start running while I was chewing.”

News 8 Sports Director Thad Brown also participated, with a time of 16:00. More importantly to him, he kept down the garbage plates.

“The first three, I kind of enjoyed them,” said Brown. “The 4th one, you’re looking at it with a jaundiced eye like ‘Really, really? I have to do this?,’ but you find a way, you push through, it’s garbage plates.”

Gotta eat 4 of these amongst a mile run. My request for a potato only "Plate" was denied.

The Red Wings return to Frontier Field for a 6-game homestand beginnings Friday night against Pawtucket.