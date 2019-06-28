8-minute Plates Mile broken by Paul Dellinger

Dansville's Bridgett Hoag wins women's race in 10:37

The Rochester Red Wings may be on the road, but that didn’t keep Frontier Field quiet.

Thursday, the stadium hosted the 2nd annual Plates Mile. 80 runners registered to run a mile throughout the ballpark while eating garbage plates at four separate stations.

Paul Dellinger was the only runner to break eight minutes with a time of 7:48. A graduate of Brighton High School, Dellinger is currently a member of Duke University’s cross country and track-and-field teams.

“I’ve run a lot of races and this is definitely one of the best ones,” said Dellinger. “It’s so much fun. The Garbage Plate is such a huge part of Rochester. To do that with running, which I’ve done for a lot of years is such a great experience. It’s a lot of fun.”

Bridgett Hoag of Dansville was the first woman to cross the finish line, finishing in 10:37.

“I run a lot, but I like to eat a lot too so I figured the two of them together would be good,” said Hoag. “I guess my strategy was to down it as quick as I could and then get some water. Start running while I was chewing.”

News 8 Sports Director Thad Brown also participated, with a time of 16:00. More importantly to him, he kept down the garbage plates.

“The first three, I kind of enjoyed them,” said Brown. “The 4th one, you’re looking at it with a jaundiced eye like ‘Really, really? I have to do this?,’ but you find a way, you push through, it’s garbage plates.”

The Red Wings return to Frontier Field for a 6-game homestand beginnings Friday night against Pawtucket.

