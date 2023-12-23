ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two rival teams came together once again for a night of friendly competition at the 22nd annual Rainbow Classic!

Every year the Pittsford-Mendon and Sutherland high school varsity basketball teams went head to head to raise funds for the Golisano Children’s Hospital. This year, the game was held at the University of Rochester Palestra.

Rainbow Classic began in 2001 to honor Katelyn Pasley and later on Ryan McCluski. Both Katelyn and Ryan were patients at Golisano. Ryan’s mother was at the game last night where she shared what the success of the event means to her.