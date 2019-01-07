2019 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship launches workplace putting competition

Photo via Senior PGA

Photo via Senior PGA

ROCHESTER, NY (PRESS RELEASE) - With 2019 in full swing and workplaces officially back open after the holiday season, the PGA of America invites businesses to get in the golf spirit and countdown to the 2019 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship this May. Businesses are invited to participate in a Workplace Putting Challenge for a chance to win Cleveland Golf gear and 10 daily Clubhouse tickets to the 80th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. View a teaser video of the Workplace Putting Competition here.



From January 7 to February 4, companies are encouraged to team up with colleagues to set up office courses, break out their putters and post a photo or video of their winning shot here. Five finalists will be selected, and one winning workplace will be named based on the creativity of the course and success of the shot. The winning workplace will be announced on Facebook, Friday, February 8 by 5 p.m. EST.



“Now that the calendar has turned to 2019, the countdown to the 80th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is officially on,” said Bryan Karns, championship director for the 2019 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. “We want fans to have some fun while they await golf season, so we’re hosting the Workplace Putting Competition to encourage fans to bring the course inside this month. The Workplace Putting Challenge is our way of getting Upstate New York residents and workplaces excited about the return of Championship golf this May.”



One lucky workplace will win 10 daily Clubhouse tickets to the 2019 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, two Cleveland Golf RTX4 Wedges and two Cleveland Golf HB SOFT putters.



The 80th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship schedule:

• Tuesday, May 21: Official Championship Pro-Am/practice rounds

• Wednesday, May 22: Practice round

• Thursday, May 23-Sunday, May 26: Championship rounds



The PGA of America offers complimentary access to military and youth. To honor our country’s veterans and military personnel, all active duty, military retirees, active reserve, National Guard, Department of Defense civilians and an accompanying guest will be admitted free of charge as part of the PGA of America’s commitment to various military initiatives and remembering the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Each ticketed adult may bring up to four juniors under age 17 onto the Championship grounds at Oak Hill for free each day; no registration for juniors is necessary.



This is the sixth major PGA of America event to be staged at Oak Hill and the first time KitchenAid will serve as a title sponsor at Oak Hill. KitchenAid has been the title sponsor of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship since 2017 and was the presenting sponsor of the Senior PGA Championship from 2011 through 2016.



Limited corporate hospitality opportunities are available. If interested, call Bryan Karns at 585-866-1114.

For more information about the 80th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship or to purchase tickets, visit SrPGA.com, call 1-800-PGA-GOLF (800-742-4653) or email 2019srpga@pgahq.com. Get updates and news at @KitchenAid_golf on Twitter.