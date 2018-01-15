Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Business News
Entertainment News
Washington-DC
CBSN Live
Adam Interviews
News 8 Celebrates
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Golden Apple Award
Honor Roll
News 8 Archives
Recalls
Weather
Weather
8-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Senior PGA
Western NY PGA Tips
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Plugged-In Parent
Calendar
Community Photos
Contests
Fuel Finder
Golden Apple Scholarship
WROC Community Events
Lifestyle
Health News
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
CBS Full Episodes
Contact Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Local Sports
Don’t rush to putt
WNY PGA Tip: Grip it and rip it
Sunrise Smart Start – June 19, 2019
Wings blow huge lead
Bills fans have the chance to get married on the 50-yard-line of New Era Field
More Local Sports Headlines
Victor softball blanked in state semifinals
Andy Ogletree hangs on to win 79th Monroe Invitational
McQuaid baseball win first ever state title
McQuaid reaches baseball state final
Andy Ogletree snags Monroe Invitational lead before Saturday’s final round
2019 Buffalo Bills Training Camp schedule released, no night practices listed
Hot ‘Plates” win again
Segundo Oliva Pinto maintains lead midway through Monroe Invitational
Victor Blue Devils softball team trying to win back-to-back championships
Wings win streak snapped
Dont Miss
Career Connection
Plugged-In Parent
Extraordinary People
More Don't Miss