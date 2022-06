ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 9th grade student from Churchville-Chili Senior High School will be competing in the U.S. Youth Weightlifting Championships in Las Vegas on Monday.

15-year-old Trever Weeden is a contender to place in the top three in his weight class, Weeden’s coach Paul Dick said in a statement.

Dick said he was Weeden’s elementary gym teacher and has been working with Weeden for the past four years since Weeden was in fifth-grade.