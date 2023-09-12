Allen had his most turnovers in a single game since 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sports director Thad Brown and sports reporter Carl Jones break down the All-22 film of the Bills 22-16 Week 1 loss to the Jets.

Josh Allen struggled with ball security on Monday night with four turnovers. Thad and Carl discuss what may have led to some of the poor decisions QB1 made against the Jets.

On the defensive side of the ball, second-year linebacker Terrel Bernard made his first career start at middle linebacker. The pair speak on his performance and his outlook at the position going forward. Also, they break down the two key missed assignments that led to Breece Hall’s 83-yard run in the second quarter.