ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first puck dropped at 5:45 on the inaugural game for The Greater Rochester Girls High School Hockey League. The league is made up of girls from 7th to 12th grade from school districts across the Section V area.

“We have a lot of parents and a lot of families that have been involved to get this started and it’s awesome to see it coming to fruition and see them on the ice and playing games today,” said Shawna Rizzi, Commissioner of the Greater Rochester Girls High School Hockey League.

High schools Webster Thomas and Webster Schroeder became the first Section V girls’ varsity team— the Webster Lakers— they played their first game against Ithaca this past Monday. Rizzi hopes to model The Greater Rochester Girls Hockey League after that— those involved tell me that it’s about time.

“Let’s get girls hockey going,” said Bridget Hamlin, Coach of Team One. “There’s plenty of other places around the state that have it and it’s about time that they have a place to play.”

Because there’s no Section V girls program the teams were created geographically to give them an equitable opportunity to play amongst their peers.

“It feels great to have women’s varsity hockey because men’s has had it for a while so I guess it’s just really nice for girls to have a new thing,” said Ella Conway a player in the League “All of us can come together from around Rochester and throughout NYS and just play together.”

Mia Shaw another player in the League feels the same. “I’m just excited, it means a lot that girls can show that they can go to college and play hockey same as boys.”

The hope is that this game gets attention from athletic directors to show that a larger Section 5 girls’ program is possible.