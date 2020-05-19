1  of  74
Lebron James, Spotify, HBO among 2020 Webby Award winners

LeBron James, Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Bell

This combination photo shows, from left, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James before an NBA basketball game on Jan. 22, 2020, in New York, Jimmy Fallon at the Time 100 Gala on April 23, 2019, in New York and Kristen Bell at the world premiere of “Frozen 2” on Nov. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced that James, Fallon and Bell are among the 2020 Webby Award winners for internet excellence. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James, Jimmy Fallon, Spotify and HBO are among the 2020 Webby Award winners for internet excellence.

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced the winners Tuesday.

Fallon’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” won a Webby for best website promoting a celebrity, while James was honored for his ESPN’s “Welcome to Bron Bron Land,” which took home the best user interface award.

This year’s Webby Home Internet Celebration is dedicated to honoring individuals and organizations who are using the internet in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kristen Bell won for helping children understand the pandemic, while DJ D-Nice won artist of the year for his #ClubQuarantine sets on Instagram Live. Avi Schiffmann, a 17-year-old from Washington state, was honored for launching an early COVID-19 tracking database and site.

Google and National Geographic won the most awards with 14 each. NASA came away with the best overall social presence.

Lil Nas X’s “Panini” won a Webby for people’s voice award for best art direction. Spotify scored an award for best use of online media, while HBO claimed best branded editorial experience.

Tom Hanks’ “#NiceTweets with Tom Hanks” won a people’s voice award for arts and entertainment.

Patton Oswalt will host the 24th annual Webby Awards’ beginning at 3 p.m. EDT.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

