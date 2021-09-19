Lamar Jackson finally leads Ravens over Chiefs 36-35

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu, left, intercepts a pass attempt in front of teammate Ben Niemann in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson finally beat Patrick Mahomes, using his legs to rush for 107 yards and scoring twice, including flipping into the end zonefor the winning score as Baltimore defeated Kansas City 36-35 Sunday night.

Jackson was 0-3 against the Chiefs, and he needed all of his multiple skills to break through to hand Mahomes his first loss in September after 11 victories. The matchup of NFL MVPs — Mahomes in 2018, Jackson the next year — was a wild affair from the start.

And the Ravens needed a fumble by Clyde Edwards-Helaire as Kansas City was marching into field goal range to clinch it.

With Jackson leading the Ravens’ 251 yards rushing and throwing for 239 and a score, Baltimore ensured that all four AFC North teams would have 1-1 records. Kansas City, which allowed 481 yards and gained 405, also is 1-1 in the rugged AFC West.

Jackson had his ninth career 100-yard rushing game, tied with Michael Vick for most ever by a quarterback.

The dynamic Jackson twice got into the end zone to his right with dives — well, the last TD was more of a vault. Twice the Ravens misfired on 2-point conversions, but Jackson’s 2-yard run on fourth down after Edwards-Helaire fumbled secured the victory.

“I asked (coach John Harbaugh) if we were going for it,” Jackson said, adding with a laugh, “He said, `Hell yeah.’

“I said, `Man, I got to get this first down no matter what.”

Like a video game with no controller for defense, the teams moved up and down the field with little opposition. Most thrilling was Travis Kelce’s 46-yard slalomin which he avoided nearly the entire Baltimore defensive unit, breaking three tackles before falling into the end zone, exhausted.

But it was not enough because Mahomes finally threw an interception in September, by Tavon Young, which set up Jackson’s first touchdown run.

“We were strong and together and we kept that focus,” Jackson said, referring to the overtime loss at Las Vegas to open the season. “I know my team is going to look at me and I got to do it for my guys.”

The Chiefs broke a 14-14 tie with a precise drive late in the first half, sparked by a 20-yard screen pass to backup tight end Blake Bell. Darrel Williams ran it in from the 10 with 51 seconds to go.

That was enough time for Baltimore to reach field-goal range for Justin Tucker, who nailed a 43-yarder. The problem for the Ravens: Kansas City got the second-half kickoff.

Mahomes capped a quick 74-yard drive with a short pass to Byron Pringle, who eluded two tacklers for a 40-yard score and a 28-17 lead.

And the problem for the Chiefs was their defense, which was getting shredded — aside from Mathieu’s interceptions — had to take the field. It completely lost Marquise Brown on a 42-yardjump pass TD four plays after Pringle scored.

“Lamar’s a heck of a football player,” Chiefs DE Frank Clark said. “He does everything that he can. … They took it. They came in, beat us in the rushing attack. We missed tackles.”

Of course, with Mahomes chucking the ball and guys like Kelce catching it, the Chiefs barely shrug in such circumstances. And Kelce’s highlight-reel touchdown restored the 11-point margin; he finished with seven catches for 109 yards.

Young’s pick — Mahomes said “It’s probably one of the worst interceptions I’ve probably ever had” — set up Baltimore near midfield and yet another quick drive was finished by Jackson’s sprint right and dive for a 2-yard score. But a 2-point conversion pass to Brown was negated by a penalty and the Ravens failed on the next try.

They didn’t miss when they got the chance to go ahead.

“I love being around this team,” Harbaugh said of his undermanned group. “I told them it would be an honor to be on the field with them. What makes me proud of these guys is that’s who we are and what we do.”

Mahomes was 24 for 31 for 343 yards and three TDs, with the interception.

BREATHLESS BEGINNING

Kansas City struck quickly — and with its defense. When receiver Sammy Watkins, a former Chief, slipped, Tyrann Mathieu was there to grab Jackson’s second pass of the game. The 2020 All-Pro sped down the left side for a touchdown.

Baltimore answered right back on a 75-yard drive highlighted by Devonta Freeman’s 31-yard run. From the Chiefs 10, running back Ty’Son Williams was headed into the end zone when he fumbled. The ball popped into the air to teammate Devin Duvernay, who surged in to tie it.

So the Chiefs responded with a 92-yard drive capped by Demarcus Robinson beating Anthony Levine on a post pattern for a 33-yard score. Less than nine minutes in, it was 14-7.

Whew!

Mathieu’s second interception of the opening quarter ended another impressive Baltimore drive as Jackson threw into triple coverage. It didn’t help much as penalties put the Chiefs in a third-and-39 — and not even Mahomes Magic could handle that.

INJURIES

Baltimore, already ravaged by injuries, lost safety DeShon Elliott to a concussion and nose tackle Brandon Williams to a strained neck.

FANS ON HAND

For the first time since 2019, the Ravens had a full house for a home game. They did allow limited attendance for part of last season during the pandemic.

Two bands played outside the stadium and Ravens cheerleaders made an appearance in balmy weather beforehand. The crowd of 70,417 got plenty of excitement just before kickoff when Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis was introduced and did his customary dance on the field.

CENTURY RUNS

With their 251 yards rushing, the Ravens have 41 consecutive games with at least 100 yards on the ground. Pittsburgh holds the NFL record at 43 from 1974-77.

UP NEXT

Kansas City hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Baltimore is at Detroit on Sunday.

