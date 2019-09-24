Kyle Peko called up to active roster

CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 16: Kyle Peko (94) defensive tackle of Buffalo during a preseason NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers on August 16 , 2019,at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When Kyle Peko arrived in Rochester for Bills training camp, he wasn’t a sure thing to land a job on the practice squad, let alone the active roster.

That wasn’t even the top uncertainty on his mind. His wife, Giuliana, was diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Peko didn’t want to leave his wife and two young kids for camp, but she insisted and her faith has paid off.

The Bills gave Peko a practice squad spot following preseason. On Tuesday, they called him up to the active roster after Harrison Phillips was put on injured reserve.

It’s only the second best news for the Peko family this month.

After the first week of the season, Peko was overjoyed to tell his teammates and coaches that Giuliana was cancer free.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions throughout this whole camp and this preseason,” Peko said two weeks ago. “I feel like a whole weight has been lifted off my shoulders. Being away while she was going through this with the kids, it’s been super tough. Now that I know that it’s gone and she and my family are very relieved about this situation, it’s just awesome news.”

Phillips tore the ACL in, what appears to be, his left knee. The Bills would not confirm which leg was injured.

This is the second ACL tear for Phillips, who suffered the same injury in his left knee as a sophomore at Stanford in 2015.

The Bills prefer to rotate four defensive tackles during the game, so there’s an excellent chance Peko will be in uniform and playing on Sunday when the mighty Patriots come to Orchard Park.