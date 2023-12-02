ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Knighthawks were down 10-5 at the half in their season and home opener to the Calgary Roughnecks.

Whatever head coach Mike Hasen said in his halftime speech clearly worked as the Knighthawks opened the second half on an 8-0 run, lifting them to a 14-13 victory.

Matt Gilray scored twice in the run, with Kyle Waters, Ryland Rees, Connor Fields, Turner Evans, Ryan Smith, and Austin Hasen each netting a goal as the Knighthawks held Calgary scoreless in the third quarter.

Smith’s was a beautiful goal from behind the net which gave the Knighthawks an 11-10 lead which they would not relinquish.

Calgary did score twice to make it 13-12, but Fields netted his fourth of the night for a much-needed insurance goal.

Fields finished with four goals and two assists, Smith had three goals and three assists, while Hasen had a goal and four assists.

Riley Hutchcraft played the final 43:49 in goal, relieving Rylan Hartley, and made 28 saves while allowing just five goals for the win.

The Knighthawks will hit the road to take on the Saskatchewan Rush on Saturday, December 9th at 8:00 p.m. Their next home game is on Saturday, December 23rd at 7:00 p.m.