Knighthawks season on hold after NLL suspends play over virus outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Knighthawks fans will have to wait until they see their team live in action again.

The National Lacrosse League announced Thursday that play would be “temporarily suspended until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19.”

It the team’s first season under new ownership, the Knighthawks are 2-10.

Full statement:

“The National Lacrosse League has determined that it is in the best interests of our fans, our players, our coaches and our staff to temporarily suspend play until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19. We will continue to evaluate this situation and remain in constant communication with health, team, business and league officials across North America. Security and safety is our top priority and focus in these challenging and unprecedented times, and we will continue to provide updates on resumption and rescheduling of play as they are determined.”