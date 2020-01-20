Knighthawks get 1st win with new franchise after weekend split

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Knighthawks (1-5) got their first win of the season, and in franchise history, Saturday night against the Calgary Roughnecks (2-3), but followed it up with a loss to the Philadelphia Wings (4-2) Sunday.

Playing in front of the home crowd at the Blue Cross Arena Saturday, the Knighthawks battled back from a 12-11 deficit with two fourth quarter goals to hold off the defending NLL Champion Roughnecks for a 13-12 victory.

It was the first win for the newly-minted Knighthawks, both this season and in franchise history.

Rochester followed up Saturday’s success with a rough outing on the road against Philadelphia, losing 12-4 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Next up for Rochester is a revitalization of one of the fiercest rivalries in NLL history as the Knighthawks travel to Buffalo to take on the Bandits Friday night at the KeyBank Center.