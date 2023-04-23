ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With a 12-10 victory over the Georgia Swarm on Saturday night, the Rochester Knighthawks punched their ticket into the playoffs, their first since they re-joined the league as an expansion franchise in 2020.

Turner Evans, Connor Fields, Matt Gilray, and Thomas Hoggarth scored twice as the Knighthawks snapped a four-game losing streak. Georgia had won eight of its previous nine games entering Saturday’s game, the only loss coming to the Knighthawks.

Rochester stormed out to a 6-3 lead midway through the second quarter, but Georgia tallied the next five goals to take an 8-6 lead early in the third quarter. Rochester answered with the following four goals, earning a lead they would not relinquish.

Rochester (10-7) sits in third place in the NLL standings and will travel to Toronto to face the Rock in the first round of the playoffs the weekend of May 5-7, which is a winner-take-all game. The Knighthawks will conclude their regular season next week at home against Philadelphia on Saturday, April 29th at 7:00 p.m.