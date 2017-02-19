Skip to content
Knighthawks
Knighthawks fall in final game before move to Halifax
Swarm spoil party as Knighthawks retire John Grant Jr.’s #24 jersey
Knighthawks send series back to Saskatoon
Knighthawks beat Georgia to reach NLL Final
Knighthawks storm back to tame Rush
More Knighthawks Headlines
Knighthawks snap 6-game losing streak in Georgia
Knighthawks blitz Bandits to go 2-0
John Grant Jr. hangs up his cleats
Knighthawk legend John Grant announces retirement
Knighthawks keep playoff hopes alive
Knighthawks building city high school lacrosse program
Knighthawks seconds too late in New England
Vinc steller as Knighthawks top Bandits in OT
Knighthawks swallowed by Swarm
Knighthawks stopped by Rock
