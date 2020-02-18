Kearney’s Wilson is Player of the Week

Bishop Kearney played three big games last week. The Kings won them all.

And Saniaa Wilson was right in the middle of it.

The BK junior nearly averaged a triple double over the three games with 28 points, 28 assists and 47 rebounds. She threw in 13 blocks for good measure.

Wilson did have a triple double in the Mercy game with 14 points, 11 assists and 15 boards.

The Kings defeated Section Five powers Mercy and Penfield along with state ranked Cardinal O’Hara.

It was plenty for Wilson to be our UR Medical Player of the Week.