Kearney romps past Mercy in battle of top 25 NYS teams

Bishop Kearney and Mercy entered Monday night with a combined 27 wins and just 5 losses.

Their game was all Kearney as they rolled over Mercy 60-37.

BK is the 11th ranked team in New York State at Class AA. Mercy is ranked 23rd.

The Kings led by double digits at halftime and used a quick 9-3 run to go up 40-21 in the third. The Monarchs were unable to get the lead under 15 points as they fell to 14-3. Bishop Kearney moves to 14-3 with the win.

Taylor Norris led the Kings with 23 points, with Saniaa Wilson and Marianna Freeman each cracking double figures, scoring 14 and 12 respectively.

