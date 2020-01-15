Kearney, Penfield score big girls basketball wins

Bishop Kearney 59, Mercy 32

A 25-point third quarter for Kearney put the Lady Kings in the position to hand Mercy their first loss of the season. The Monarchs and Lady Kings were tied at 19 at the half, but made a huge comeback to win. Camille Wright led all scorers with 13 points.

Penfield 60, Mendon 54

Nyara Simmons led Penfield with 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Patriots led the entire final three quarters Tuesday night on Five Mile Line Road.

Baylee Teal went over 1,000 points in her return from an ACL tear back in April. She was the only other Penfield player in double digits with 12.

The Patriots have now won three in a row and improved to 8-1.

Mendon came into the game with wins in seven of their last eight, but fell to 9-3.