Kansas massage therapist accused of misconduct with athletes

Breaking News
117 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 3 deaths, 22 hospitalized, 534 in mandatory quarantine
Live Now
COVID-19 cases in NY surpass 30K, mental health hotline launched, hospital supplies shipped, Gov. Cuomo speaking now
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Kansas massage therapist accused of misconduct with athletes

Sports

by: ROXANA HEGEMAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shows Shawn O’Brien. University of Kansas authorities who have been investigating O’Brien, a massage therapist who had connections to women’s sports programs said Tuesday, March 24, 2020, that their investigation so far has found inappropriate behavior including unwanted touching during massages with multiple female athletes. The investigators also found an athletic trainer was aware of at least some of the incidents but failed to appropriately report the conduct. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A massage therapist charged with a sex crime involving a girl also engaged in inappropriate behavior toward at least six female athletes at the University of Kansas, including unwanted touching during massages, school officials alleged Tuesday.

Chancellor Doug Girod and Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a joint statement that investigators also found an athletic trainer was aware of at least some of the alleged incidents involving Shawn P. O’Brien but failed to appropriately report the conduct.

O’Brien provided free massages on campus to the general student population through the university’s Alumni Association’s finals dinner beginning in 2011 and as recently as last fall, the university said.

He also distributed gift cards that may have led to off-campus massages at his office at Medissage-Kamehameha Massage LLC in Lawrence, their statement said, adding that local law enforcement is trying to determine whether inappropriate conduct took place.

O’Brien, 48, was charged on Feb. 21 with one count of indecent liberties with a child connected to incidents that allegedly happened seven or eight years ago with one girl.

O’Brien’s contract was subsequently nullified, and he hasn’t worked with student athletes since he was charged. He provided massage therapy for women’s basketball, tennis, softball and soccer teams.

His attorney, Philip R. Sedgwick, said Tuesday that his client is “innocent of these charges and that’s what will be found in court.” He added that “it is kind of a sad day in our country where someone makes an allegation and people assume that is true.”

Sedgwick said he was unaware of the latest update on the investigation posted Tuesday on the university’s website and that had no comment on it.

University investigators interviewed nearly 40 student athletes and seven staff members to date, and it has filed the required reports under federal law with law enforcement regarding the alleged instances it found.

The Douglas County district attorney’s office said in an email Tuesday that it is their understanding that there continues to be an active law enforcement investigation but that they have not received any new reports at this time.

The university said in its statement that it will continue its investigation into the conduct of the therapist and determine if anyone else knew of inappropriate behavior that may have occurred.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of University of Kansas Chancellor Doug Girod’s name.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss