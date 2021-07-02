‘Just let her run!’: NFL’s Patrick Mahomes calls Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension ‘trash’

In this June 19, 2021 photo, Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women’s 100-meter runat the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore. Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, told of her ban Friday, July 2 on the “Today Show.”(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Following the news that Sha’Carri Richardson will be suspended for 30 days after a positive test for marijuana and will not be eligible to run the 100-meter race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media to join in the defense of the Olympian.

“This is so trash man… just let her run!” Mahomes wrote in response to the news.

This is so trash man… just let her run! https://t.co/tFY8omt215 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 2, 2021

Richardson, 21, qualified for the Olympics after winning the 100 at the trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19.

Her positive marijuana test came at the trials so her result is erased, making way for fourth place finisher Jenna Prandini, who is suspected to take the spot.

The former LSU track star appeared on the “Today Show” and responded to her 30-day suspension that ends July 27.

Richardson said she used marijuana as a coping mechanism after the loss of her mother, days before the trials.

“I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt,” she said on “Today.” “I know I can’t hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.”

I am human — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 1, 2021

Her suspension ends in time to compete in the 4-by-100 relay race in Tokyo, but USA Track & Field have not said whether Richardson will be there or not.

“I’m grateful, but if not, I’m just going to focus on myself,” Richardson said if she is allowed to run in the relay.

USATF Statement regarding Sha’Carri Richardson — USATF (@usatf) July 2, 2021

Though there have been wide-ranging debates about whether marijuana should be considered a performance-enhancing drug, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency makes clear on its website that “all synthetic and naturally occurring cannabinoids are prohibited in-competition, except for cannabidiol (CBD),” a byproduct that is being explored for possible medical benefits.

“Don’t judge me, because I am human,” Richardson said. “I’m you. I just happen to run a little faster.”