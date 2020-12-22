Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among five Bills named to the Pro Bowl

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 13: Stefon Diggs #14 and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) – Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Tre’Davious White, Tremaine Edmunds, and Andre Roberts have been named to the Pro Bowl. It marks the most Buffalo players named to the initial roster since 1998, when five players also earned the honor.

Allen and Diggs are both first time selections. Allen ranks second in among NFL quarterbacks with 39 total touchdowns (a franchise record) and third in total yards with 4,395. He is the first Buffalo quarterback to earn Pro Bowl honors since Tyrod Taylor in 2016.

Diggs leads the NFL with 111 receptions (a franchise record) and ranks third with 1,314 receiving yards. He is the first Bills wideout to be selected since Eric Moulds in 2002.

Edmunds and White earned their second career Pro Bowl selections. Edmunds was selected last year. The 22-year-old is only the first player since Amari Cooper to earn a second selection before age 23. White earned first-team All-Pro honors last season in his first Pro Bowl selection.

Roberts was selected for the third straight season, leading the NFL with 20 kick returns of 25 yards or more.