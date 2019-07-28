Johnson trying to shed “injury prone” label

Is being injury prone a real thing?

The Bills are testing that theory this season with Kevin Johnson. The talented corner missed 29 games the last three years in Houston.

“I think there’s history and that’s the concerning piece in some of these cases, like with Kevin’s case,” Sean McDermott said. “History sometimes foretells future events and that’s what we have to be aware of.”

“I had injuries in the past in Houston. That’s behind me. I’m ready to work and get better,” Johnson said.

The injuries may be behind him, but they aren’t being ignored.

Especially the most recent issue: concussions. Johnson had at least three since 2017.



“Tackling with my head up. Just being conscious of that. Just playing with good technique,” Johnson said. “When I’m out there on the football field. I’m playing football. So, that’s nothing that I’m thinking about when I’m playing.”

McDermott pointed out that the medical staff, the science staff and the sparkling new workout facility in Orchard Park are all part of the effort to make a player “better than they’ve been elsewhere.”

“Each guy’s situation is a little bit different,” McDermott said. “This guy has ‘X,’ we are concerned about this, and let’s get out in front of it.”



Johnson was signed by the Bills back in March, just days after he was released by the Texans. He was asked on Sunday if the move was due at all to a need for a change of scenery.

He flatly said “no”, adding that his confidence is still sky high.

Nothing he’s done with the Bills through the spring, the summer or the first few days of camp have done anything to dissuade that.

“I think it’s a classic case of a good football player, a good person, highly competitive (player who is) off to a good start making plays on the football,” McDermott said.

Johnson is reunited with defensive backs coach John Butler this season. The two worked together from 2015 to 2017 in Houston. Butler was a big part of the recruit that landed Johnson in Buffalo.

“When you’re learning from him, you can feel it,” Johnson said. “You believe everything that he’s saying. He’s great at explaining things to you. He really understands what’s going on on the football field.”

Johnson still believes in his ability, despite failing to live up to expectations as a first round pick.

“All those experiences, that’s what’s making me the person, the player that I am today,” Johnson said. “It’s making me mentally tough, just going through all the things that I’ve been through.”

Maybe even tough enough to shed the injury prone label.

