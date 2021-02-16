Jessie Pegula falls in Australian Open quarterfinal

Jessie Pegula’s road to the Australian Open Grand Slam came to an end, after falling to No. 22 Jennifer Brady in her first major quarterfinal.
During the first set, Pegula led 4-2 before Brady made it 4-4. Pegula finished strong, winning 6-4.
The second two matches belonged to Brady. She got off to a hot start in the second set, leading 3-0. Pegula caught up, but lost the advantage and dropped the set 6-2.
Pegula got a big break early in the third set to take a 1-0 lead, which would be her final lead of the match. Brady took the final set 6-1.