ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four-time Eclipse Award-winning jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. will be riding in the Ontario County Stakes at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack on Monday.

Ortiz will be riding Looms Boldly, who won three of his six career starts and amassed a bankroll of over $177,000.

Looms Boldly recently finished third in the Mike Lee Stakes at Belmont back in May. Meanwhile, Ortiz is nearing 200 wins this year.

According to Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, there are eight rivals in the Ontario County Stakes, which will be contested at a distance of six furlongs with New York-bred three-year-olds.

The post time for the race is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. More information about this and future races can be found here.