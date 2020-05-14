IOC says postponing Tokyo Olympics will cost it $800M

Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

IOC says postponing Tokyo Olympics will cost it $800M

Sports

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 25, 2020, file photo, a man walks in front of a Tokyo Olympics logo at the Tokyo metropolitan government headquarters building in Tokyo. At least 70% of U.S. Olympic sports organizations have applied for government loans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a chilling figure that underscores the frailties embedded within the world’s most dominant Olympic sports system. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

GENEVA (AP) — The IOC set aside $800 million on Thursday for loans and payments arising from the pandemic that forced the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed.

It is still unclear how big the total postponement bill will be with Olympic organizers and public authorities in Japan facing extra costs estimated to run into billions of dollars.

“We anticipate that we will have to bear costs of up to $800 million for our part of the responsibilities for the organization of the games,” International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said.

A sum of $150 million will be available to make loans to sports governing bodies and more than 200 eligible national Olympic committees. They have cash flow issues while unable to organize events and were due to get payments this year for the Tokyo Games, which are now scheduled to open in July 2021.

The loan program is being run with Switzerland’s federal government, which announced aid Wednesday for Olympic sports federations based in the country. The IOC will put up half the money for those loans, and federal and state authorities provide 25% each.

A detailed breakdown of how the remaining $650 million could be allocated will be formulated in the months ahead, IOC chief operating officer Lana Haddad said.

“It is a little too early to pull together all known and unknown costs.” Haddad told reporters on a conference call after an IOC board meeting held remotely.

The IOC had revenue of $5.7 billion from the 2013-16 Olympic cycle. That figure would likely have approached $7 billion for the next four-year period tied to the Tokyo Games.

Before the postponement, Japanese organizers officially said the bill for the games would be $12.6 billion. However, a government audit in 2019 said it was at least twice that, and most in taxpayer money.

Bach said all of the IOC’s 14 top-tier sponsors — whose deals are worth more than $1 billion combined in the 2017-20 period — are committed to fulfilling their support through 2021.

In its most recent accounts, for 2018, there was $897 million in the Olympic Foundation portfolio intended to “cover the IOC’s operating cash requirements in the event of a cancellation of any future Olympic Games.”

Some public health experts have suggested the Tokyo Olympics could have to be canceled if vaccines for the COVID-19 are not available globally.

“It is way too early to draw any conclusions now,” Bach said Thursday when asked how important vaccines were to the Summer Games in 14 months’ time.

Six months after the Tokyo Olympics are due to close, the 2022 Winter Games are scheduled to open in China where the coronavirus outbreak started.

Bach said preparations for the Beijing Olympics “continue to go very well” and the back-to-back timing could be a benefit.

“This will keep and even raise awareness of the world for the Olympic Games at a very high level,” he suggested.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss