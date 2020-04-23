Incentive deal to move Carolina Panthers to S.C. approved

Live Now
Livingston County Administrator gives update on COVID-19 in the area
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Incentive deal to move Carolina Panthers to S.C. approved

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A county in South Carolina approved a deal loaded with tax breaks for the Carolina Panthers to move their headquarters and practice site.

The York County Council approved the deal in a 4-3 vote after listening to public comments during their virtual meeting on Monday, news outlets reported. It follows a series of moves the state has made to attract the team’s headquarters. They’ll continue to play their games in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The approved deal will give the Panthers relief from all property taxes in the City of Rock Hill for 20 to 25 years, according to the York County Council.

The team would pay lower-rate fees, instead of property taxes, and they’ll be redirected to pay for infrastructure at the site, the Herald of Rock Hill reported. The city would put all the revenue it would get from the team’s fees to support the development, while the school district would return 75% and the county 65% for public infrastructure.

“We’re creating a foundation for tremendous growth,” York County Councilman Britt Blackwell said during the meeting. City Councilman William Roddey added that the hotels, restaurants and other attractions that could be built near the new headquarters will make Rock Hill and York County “a destination” for visitors.

Not everyone agreed with that analysis. Most of the public comments in the meeting wanted the approval to be pushed back, and they wanted a reassessment of the more than 200 acres of land the team will use for their site.

“The majority of the people don’t understand the concept of this development, and what this is going to bring to the area,” Billy Dunlap, president of Visit York County, told the Herald of Rock Hill. “With everything that Rock Hill and York County has now from a tourism and economic development status, they’ve never seen anything like this.”

Panthers COO Mark Hart said the team’s relocation would bring athletic partnerships with local schools and other attractions to the area.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss