Ibrahimović injures calf while training with AC Milan

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Ibrahimović injures calf while training with AC Milan

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sunday Jan. 5, 2020 file photo, the damaged statue of soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic next to Stadion football arena in Malmo, Sweden. The much-vandalized statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic is staying in Malmo. Committee members from the Swedish city’s council have held a meeting Monday, May 18 to discuss proposals from local citizens about where to move the statue of the soccer player from its current location outside Malmo’s stadium. The bronze sculpture has been repeatedly attacked since Ibrahimovic become a part-owner in Hammarby.(Johan Nilsson/TT via AP, file)

MILAN (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimović injured his calf while training for the anticipated restart of Serie A with AC Milan on Monday.

The forward will undergo medical exams on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury, the club said.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league is hoping to restart on June 13 if the government approves.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimović rejoined Milan in December on a six-month contract with an option for next season.

During the virus lockdown in Italy, Ibrahimović trained with Swedish club Hammarby, of which he is part owner.

Ibrahimović scored three goals in eight Serie A matches with Milan this season. He also played for Milan from 2010-12.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss