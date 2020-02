ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monday means we crown another Player of the Week, and this week, it was a no-brainer.

That’s because Irondequoit senior Alahna Paige put a whopping fifty points on the board against Gates-Chili on Friday night. This was likely one of no more than ten fifty-point games for a Section V girls player ever.

Paige also had twenty-six points in a victory on Tuesday. But the fifty points in Friday’s game is more than enough to earn her the title of Player of the Week.