ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/CBS) — You won’t miss a minute of March Madness thanks to CBS (WROC) along with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.

It all starts this Sunday at 6 p.m. with a one-hour selection show where brackets will be revealed for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

Live coverage of all 67 NCAA Tournament games will be available on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The Final Four (April 1) and the National Championship game (April 3) in Houston are both on CBS (WROC).

The Tournament tips off Tuesday, March 14 on truTV with coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

Check out the full tv schedule grid below