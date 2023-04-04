ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As excitement builds for the 2023 PGA Championship in May, nothing whets the golf appetite like The Masters.
Here’s where and when you can watch:
Thursday, April 6
3-7:30 p.m. Round 1 ESPN
11:35 p.m. The Masters Highlights WROC (CBS)
11:50 p.m. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert WROC (CBS)
Friday, April 7
3-7:30 p.m. Round 2 ESPN
11:35 p.m. The Masters Highlights WROC (CBS)
11:50 p.m. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert WROC (CBS)
Saturday, April 8
3-7:00 p.m. Round 3 WROC (CBS)
Sunday, April 9
2-7:00 p.m. Final Round WROC (CBS)