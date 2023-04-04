ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As excitement builds for the 2023 PGA Championship in May, nothing whets the golf appetite like The Masters.

Here’s where and when you can watch:

Thursday, April 6

3-7:30 p.m. Round 1 ESPN

11:35 p.m. The Masters Highlights WROC (CBS)

11:50 p.m. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert WROC (CBS)

Friday, April 7

3-7:30 p.m. Round 2 ESPN

11:35 p.m. The Masters Highlights WROC (CBS)

11:50 p.m. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert WROC (CBS)

Saturday, April 8

3-7:00 p.m. Round 3 WROC (CBS)

Sunday, April 9

2-7:00 p.m. Final Round WROC (CBS)