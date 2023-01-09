ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills fans have been waiting all year for the post-season with high hopes of a trip to Arizona in February and the team’s first Super Bowl win.

It all begins Sunday at 1 p.m. on News 8 WROC as Buffalo will be hosting the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. The teams split their two meetings during the regular season, losing 21-19 in the sweltering Miami heat in September, before nailing a game-winning field goal as time expired for a 32-29 win at home in the snow last month.

Here’s the complete playoff schedule:

Saturday, January 14

4:30 p.m. NFC: (7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Fransisco 49ers (FOX)

8:15 p.m. AFC: (5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars (NBC)

Sunday, January 15

1:00 p.m. AFC: (7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills (News 8 WROC)

4:30 p.m. NFC: (6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings (FOX)

8:15 p.m. AFC: (6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals (NBC)

Monday, January 16

8:15 p.m. NFC: (5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN/ABC)

It’s interesting to note that all six games feature rematches from the regular season.

Divisional Round

The Divisional Round of the playoffs will be Saturday and Sunday, January 21 and 22. In the AFC, Kansas City will host the lowest remaining seed. In the NFC the lowest seed will visit Philadelphia. The only schedule certainty is the winner of the Cowboys and Buccaneers will be playing on Sunday (since they already have a short week with a Monday night game).

Championship Sunday

Both the AFC and NFC Championships will take place on January 29. The NFC game is 3:05 p.m. on FOX. The AFC champion will be be crowned following a 6:40 p.m. start on News 8 WROC.

Super Bowl LVII

There is still a two week lag between Championship Sunday and the Super Bowl. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is the host venue for Super Bowl LVII. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on News 8 and RochesterFirst.com.