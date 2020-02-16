Hilton sends four to state at wrestling sectionals

Four Hilton wrestlers punched their ticket to the state tournament by winning titles at the Section V championships.

Greg Diakomihalis of Hilton and Anthony Noto of Honeoye Falls-Lima each won by tactical fall at 120 as they continue their quests to win their fifth and fourth state titles respectively. Diakomihalis won the Division I title and Noto won the Division II title.

Jayden Scott of Rush-Henrietta won by pin at 132 just 32 seconds into the championship match to take the title.

Ryan Burgos defeated his fellow Cadet Ryan Hinman at 138 to advance to the state tournament. Fellow Hilton wrestlers Collin Burns and Rocco Camillaci also won titles at heavyweight and 126 respectively.

Full results can be found here.