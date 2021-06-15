Ziehl’s gem leads Penfield baseball to title, Thomas storms past Athena

Class AA- (2) Penfield 6, (4) Hilton 0

Gage Ziehl pitched a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts as Penfield dominated Hilton en route to the Class AA championship.

After scoring their first run in the first inning on an error, Brady Ventura made it 3-0 with a RBI single to center that scored two.

In the third, Nathan Sobko got two home on an RBI double over the center fielder’s glove to make it 5-0. The Patriots would get their final run of the game later that inning on a Peyton Pace bunt.

Not only did Ziehl pitch a gem on the mound, but he also got it done at the plate as well. In four plate appearances, he got on base four times with a hit, two walks, and a catcher’s interference.

Class A- (1) Webster Thomas 11, (3) Greece Athena 1

Thomas exploded for five runs in the fourth inning and six runs in the fifth as the Titans claimed the Class A championship.

Max Heil got the scoring started for Thomas in the fourth with an RBI double down the third-base line. Mitchell Kelly hit two-run RBI doubles in both big innings to lead Thomas at the plate.