Rhoan Kaulder jumped two feet further than the next closest competitor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rhoan Kaulder, an eighth grader from McQuaid, became the first junior high boy in Section V history to win an individual indoor track and field state title. Kaulder’s winning jump of 22 feet 10.5 inches was two feet further than the closest competitor to help him take first in the long jump.

Other excellent performers from Victor, Pittsford, Avon, Kearney, and Aquinas also made the list.