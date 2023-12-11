RETSOF, N.Y. (WROC) — Jake Pangrazio had a game to remember on Friday night that will remembered for a long time in the halls of York High School.

The senior scored a school-record 46 points in a 76-60 win against Class A’s Bishop Kearney. The previous scoring record was set over 50 years ago by Tom LaDelfa, who netted 42 points in a game in the 1967-68 season. Pangrazio went 18-for-21 from the free-throw line and grabbed 12 rebounds in the game.

York, which plays in Class C2, also took down the defending two-time New York State Class D Champs, Avoca-Prattsburgh. Pangrazio had 24 points and 12 rebounds in a 77-48 win on Saturday, December 2nd.

York is off to a 4-0 start on the season, with Pangrazio averaging over 25 points per game. That’s more than enough to make the St. John Fisher commit our player of the week.