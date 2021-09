Five touchdowns and 261 yards for the Wildcat junior

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After entering Week 3 winless, it seems like Damond Clark knew he would need a big game to get Wilson Magnet their first win of the season. Clark delivered.

The junior running back ran all over Newark/Marion in a 46-0 win. Clark carried the ball 19 times and racked up 261 yards, scoring five touchdowns.

Clark’s day was highlighted by 77 and 36-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter which both put that game away and earned him our player of the week honors.