Williamson, Hornell win boys soccer sectional titles

John Niles scores twice as Marauders get first title since 2013

Class C1 Championship: (2) Williamson 3, (4) Geneseo 1

The Marauders won their first sectional title since 2013 with a 3-1 win over Geneseo.

Freshman Rhett Storms gave Williamson an early lead scoring in the 13th minute. In the 28th minute, John Niles headed in a cross from Tyrone Walker for a 2-0 lead at the half.

In the second half, Geneseo got within one on an Ethan Bennett header to make it 2-1. But just five minutes later, Niles added an insurance goal to clinch the sectional title.

Williamson will take on Keshequa in the Class C crossover game. Keshequa defeated Kendall 4-0 in the C2 championship game.

Class B1 Championship: (1) Hornell 2, (3) Pal-Mac 0

Two late goals powered Hornell to their first sectional title in eleven years as they defeated Pal-Mac 2-0 in the Class B1 title game.

Scoreless with 15 minutes left in the game, Hornell drew a penalty kick which Liam Khork delivered on to give his Red Raiders a 1-0 lead. With nine minutes remaining, Hornell got another after a long Jack Emo shot was tipped by keeper Robert Kinsman into the crossbar. The ball ended up right on the goal line which Shawn Rose booted in for the 2-0 final.

Hornell will take on Bath-Haverling, who defeated Wayland-Cohocton 9-2 in the B2 title game.