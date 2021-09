Senior running back scores three times in battle of unbeatens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Aquinas football team is off to a 3-0 start this season and our player of the week is a big reason why.

Senior running back Will Benjamin racked up 192 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Pittsford.

It’s his second-straight week scoring multiple touchdowns. Last week against Fairport he 132 rushing yards with two touchdowns.