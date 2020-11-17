Webster Thomas wins Class A field hockey title

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Titans picked up a 3-0 win over Fairport in the Class A final on Monday night, giving Thomas their first sectional title since 2017.

A hat trick from senior forward Audrey Grieb accounted for the Titans scoring. In the first quarter, Grieb got the feed from the corner to set up a strike to take a 1-0 lead. She grabbed Helena Rao’s rebound in the second quarter to lead 2-0 after two.

Fairport stepped up their game offensively in the third quarter but were unable to find the back of the net. Grieb put an exclamation point on the win with another corner set up from Kaitlyn Jordan.