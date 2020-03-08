Webster Thomas, Victor advance to state hockey final four

Webster Thomas 3, Ogdensburg 1

The Titans punched their ticket back into the Division 2 state semifinal game, defeating Section X’s Ogdensburg 3-1.

Thomas spread their scoring out with a goal in each period. Cullen Hennessey got the scoring started with a beauty ten minutes into the game. Cade Spencer scored twice, the second goal off of a breakaway in the second period and an empty netter in the third.

Webster Thomas will face Section III’s Skaneateles in a rematch of last year’s state semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

Victor 4, Syracuse 0

Jack McCandless scored a hat trick in the first period to lift Victor to the Division 1 state semifinal round, shutting out Section III’s Syracuse 4-0.

The Blue Devils defense only allowed fifteen shots on goal, and Pieter Bartelse won the shut out.

Victor will play Section VI’s Williamsville North on Saturday, March 14 at 11:45 a.m in Buffalo in the Division 1 state semifinal game.