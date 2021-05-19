Webster Thomas boys lacrosse remains undefeated with win over Penfield

Penfield was playing to hand Webster Thomas their first loss of the season. Thomas was too strong, defeating the Patriots 8-3.

Joe Russo was the first to score, while Evan Pashalidis added another goal to make it a 2-0 game. Jackson Saulpaugh opened scoring for Penfield with just under five minutes to go in the first.

Russo followed with back-to-back goals to complete his hat trick before the first quarter came to a close. The Patriots were able to add another goal before the second quarter began, as Chris Smith made it a three goal game once again.

Sean Smith started the scoring in the second quarter as Penfield cut their deficit to two, but Thomas answered quickly. Ethan Shappee scored to put the Titans up three, while Cade Spencer scored with 25 seconds left before the break to make it a 7-3 game at halftime.

Pashalidis added one more goal with two seconds left in the third quarter, while the Thomas defense was able to hold Penfield scoreless through the second half.

Webster Thomas moves to 8-0 on the season.