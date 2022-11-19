Division 1 Finals: Shenendehowa 3, Webster 1

A historic season for the Webster Lakers came to a close in the state championship game as they fell in four sets to Shenendehowa from Section 2 (Albany).

The first set was a back and forth battle, going well past 25 points. Each team had multiple chances on set point late in the game, but the Plainsmen took the final three points to get the win.

“That first set was really important, especially because we had a lead towards the end of it,” said head coach Greg Kennedy after the match. “We usually have closed those out all year with our service-receive and unfortunately we gave up a couple cheapies. That would have been a different match if we get that first win and comeback and win in the second.”

The Lakers did fight back and win the second set, with Jacob Grams having a strong game to lead his team to a 25-20 victory.

But the Plainsmen won the third set with ease, 25-12. The Lakers made the fourth set a close one, but ended up losing 25-22.

This year was a return to glory for the Webster boys volleyball program, their first Section V title since 1996. It was one that received plenty of support from both schools that make up the team.

“The community really rallied together with the team. It wasn’t just the families. My texts are getting exploded again with comments from the Thomas side, from the Schroder side,” said Kennedy. “We had a lot of support this year. It’s disappointing we let them down in the very end for the title. But at the same time, second best team in the state, we’ll take that for now and we’ll work on getting one place better last year.”

The Lakers graduate three seniors, Griffin Monrad, Evan Lukasiewicz, and Zachary Zian. They will return 15 players for next year.

“We’ll get right back to the drawing board and start working again to make sure that this year’s ceiling is next year’s floor.”

Division 2 Finals: Jamesville-Dewitt 3, Spencerport 0

The Rangers saw their season end in the state championship game for the second straight year, as they fell in straight sets to the Red Rams. The win for Jamesville-Dewitt was their first state title and the first for any Section III (Syracuse) team.

Spencerport started the match on the wrong foot, falling 25-14 in the first set.

The Rangers had a much better showing in the second set and were right behind the Red Rams the entire set. Matthew Bodensteiner had a clutch kill facing set point for the Rangers, but Jamesville-Dewitt won the final two points to win the second set 26-24.

In the third, the Red Rams closed out their first state title with a 25-18 win.

“They’ve really persevered all year and today was another chance to do that,” said head coach Aaron Austin. “We didn’t play the game that we wanted today. Every point we tried our best and we just came up short.”

The run to the state title game was a tremendous one for the Rangers, who graduated every starter from last year’s team.

This year’s team will graduate two seniors, Bodensteiner and Matthew O’Neil, and will return plenty of key contributors who will try and earn that elusive state title for the Rangers.

“Hopefully they’ll learn how to finish these matches,” said Austin on the experience learned by the team. “This stage is a big stage but you can rise up to that challenge by working hard ever day, overcoming these obstacles in front of you.”