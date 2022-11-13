Class A: Webster 3, Orchard Park (VI) 1

The Lakers dropped the first set to the Quakers but stormed back to win the next three to advance to the state semifinals.

Webster showed resiliency, bouncing back to take the second set 28-26. The Lakers won the third set 25-22, then put on a defensive clinic in the fourth.

Webster won four of their first five points on blocks, a theme that continued through the set and was punctuated by Griffin Monrad’s block on match point for a 25-18 win.

Webster will compete in the state final four on Saturday, November 19th at the Albany Capital Center.

Class B: Spencerport 3, East Aurora/Holland (VI) 2

The Rangers won a five-set thriller to advance to the state final four for the second straight year.

After winning the first set 25-20, Spencerport dropped the next two 26-24 and 25-23. The Rangers stormed back to win 25-23 in the fourth.

In the fifth set, Spencerport went on a 6-2 run after being tied 4-4 to take a 10-6 lead. They would hold a lead for the rest of the match, winning the decisive set 15-11.

Brody Jackson led the way for the Rangers with 17 kills. Collin Auburn and Jackson Brumm each had 12 kills. Shaun Cannon dished out 42 assists in the set while Bailey Zambuto led the way defensively with 17 digs.

Spencerport has unfished business in the state final four after falling in the championship game last year. Those matches will be played Saturday, November 19th at the Albany Capital Center.