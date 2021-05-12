Webster softball legend receives field in her honor

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Linda “the Dude” McCoy is synonymous with Webster softball.

The longtime legend’s legacy will be memorialized at the Ridge Park softball fields, with a field in her name. McCoy began coaching softball in the Webster Central School District in 1972 and also taught physical education.

Before her career at Webster, McCoy was a two-time All-World catcher and two-time collegiate national championship. She is in the USSSA National Hall of Fame, as well as the Frontier Field Walk of Fame, and is considered one of the greatest hitters of all time.

Surrounded by family, friends, old students, and former players, McCoy was speechless when she saw her name hanging on the fence.

“The most meaningful thing to me is all the people,” said McCoy. “Wins, losses, and championships, can’t compare to all the people I’ve known.”

Knowing McCoy will be a part of Webster softball forever was “overwhelming” to her, but an incredible honor.

“I hope the future continues for the kids, for my granddaughters, everyone out there, so they can have a wonderful experience out there playing.”