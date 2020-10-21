Webster Schroeder sisters add tennis to their lengthy athletic resume

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tennis is an easy way to stay active while remaining socially distant, making it the perfect sport to pick up during the pandemic.

Anya and Mariah Watkins of Webster Schroeder learned how to play this summer with the rest of their family.

“It was to try something new,” said Mariah, a freshman at Schroeder. “Our dad had been playing for a little bit, so he was like ‘why don’t you guys try it?'”

They enjoyed tennis so much that when their volleyball season was moved to the spring, the Watkins sisters decided to play for the Warriors this fall. They made the decision as a way to stay active for their three other varsity sports – basketball, volleyball, and spring track.

Anya and Mariah’s athleticism has made picking up a fourth sport easy, but they did admit there was a learning curve attached to playing a racquet sport. The two sisters were so used to only using their hands and a ball that the extension of their arm proved to be an adjustment. However, both sisters agree tennis has been hugely helpful for their footwork.

“Having to move around in tennis and playing defense in basketball they’re really similar,” said Anya, a senior. “I’m definitely better closer to the net in tennis because that’s where I am for volleyball.”

For two girls so used to playing team sports, the tennis season was made even more fun when they were paired as doubles partners.

“I think we’re a lot more honest with each other because we’re siblings,” said Mariah. “We can tell each other anything and our chemistry works a lot better.”

“I like playing with my sister a lot,” said Anya. “Our dad calls us Venus and Serena, even though we’re nowhere close to that.”

The Williams sisters may have a few more years of experience under their belt, but the Watkins sisters’ on-court chemistry will make this a season to remember for the whole Warrior family.