ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first-ever game for the Webster Lakers Girls Varsity Hockey team kicks off Wednesday night.

Becoming the first and so far only varsity girls’ hockey program in Section V, the team will be facing off against teams from Buffalo, Syracuse, and Ithaca at the Webster Ice Arena.

The Lakers are comprised of players from the Webster Thomas and Webster Schroeder schools from seventh to 12th grade. Four more teams will be playing their first games at the Tim Hortons Iceplex next Monday, December 17 and there’s an effort to create the Greater Rochester Girls High School Hockey League.

The players are expected to hit the ice at 5 p.m.