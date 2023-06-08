WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A stingy defensive effort and a second-half surge powered the Thomas flag football team to the Class A championship game with a 19-0 win over Schroeder.

After a scoreless first half, Thomas got things rolling as Catherine Rogers found Kylie Gregory in the end zone for a short touchdown pass.

Leading 6-0, Thomas built on their lead with less than seven minutes to play. Rogers scrambled for a long gain, getting forced out of bounds at the goal line. Mady Kelly finished off the scoring drive as she extended the ball over the goal line for the touchdown. The Titans converted the PAT as Rogers connected with Keira Heslor alone in the middle of the end zone.

Nothing like a little June playoff football!



Catherine Rogers threw and ran for a TD as @WTFlagFootball took down Schroeder 19-0 in the Class A semis.@ThomasAthletics will take on Penfield in the title game on Saturday. @sectionvflagfb @SecVAthletics @News_8 @WCSDProud pic.twitter.com/Vdp5aOyLvd — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) June 9, 2023

After another stop by the Titan defense, Rogers capped off her impressive performance with a rushing touchdown to make it a 19-0 final.

The Titans will take on Penfield in the Class A championship game on Saturday, June 10th at 9:00 a.m. at Monroe Community College. The Patriots defeated Arcadia in the other semifinal matchup 25-20.

The Class B semifinals will be played on Friday, with Batavia hosting Eastridge and Canisteo-Greenwood welcoming Monroe. The Class B championship game will be played on Saturday at 11: 00 a.m.